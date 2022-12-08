The Government of Canada and British Columbia announced $250,000 in funding to support a Labour Market Partnership Project.

The City of Campbell River, Regional District of Mount Waddington, and Strathcona Regional District (SRD) have partnered up to undertake a labour market study of both Campbell River and Vancouver Island North, to address the ongoing challenges within the market.

Activities will include producing an updated market report, as well as undertaking many initiatives to attract more healthcare professionals.

- Advertisement -

Key focus areas will be the regional health and wellness, aquaculture, forest, and tourism sectors.

Mayor of the City of Campbell River, Kermit Dahl says they’re excited to be collaborating with Strathcona Regional District and Regional District of Mount Waddington.

“This project touches on many areas that we know are important to community members, including workforce development and healthcare. It’s an exciting opportunity to work together to support our communities and economies, which are integrally linked.”

The anticipated completion date of the project will be in early 2024.