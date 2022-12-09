In Port Hardy, a local non-profit centre will receive a non-provincial grant to support accessibility.

The Sacred Wolf Friendship Centre will be getting $40,000 as part of the Accessible Emergency Plan & Response Essentials Project.

This investment is a part of nearly $450,000 in grants, given to projects across B.C. that reduce barriers and showcase solutions.

- Advertisement -

The local projects invited to this round of grants are focused on employment, emergency planning and response, arts, culture and tourism, sports, and recreation.

Michele Babchuk, MLA for the North Island said this grant will support projects that advance accessibility and inclusion in the community.

“Everyone has a role to play to make our communities more inclusive and accessible for people with disabilities,” said Babchuk. “This project, which focuses on community safety and emergency preparedness, is a great example of bringing people together to address challenges.”