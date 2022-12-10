Limited staffing availability means the Community Health Centre’s emergency department on Cormorant Island will be over the weekend.

Island Health says the department will close at 7 p.m. on Saturday, and it will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The closures are in addition to the temporary overnight closures that have been extended until Dec. 15.

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency while the department is closed should call 911. Island Health asks you not to go to the department during those hours because it will delay your access to care.

They add BC Emergency Health Services have protocols in place to transport patients to the best alternative site.

If you are unsure if you are experiencing a medical emergency, Island Health says to call HealthLink BC at 811 and speak with a registered nurse.

First Nations communities and individuals can also access the First Nations Health Authority’s First Nations Doctor of the Day services from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days week.

They say to call 1-855-344-3800 to book an appointment.