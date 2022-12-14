Four local leaders have been appointed by the Island Coastal Economic Trust to its Board of Directors, at a time when its future is uncertain.

The new members include Mayor Leonard Krog from Nanaimo, Mayor Silas White from Gibsons, Cumberland’s Mayor Vickey Brown, and Director of the Cowichan Valley Regional District, Sierra Acton.

Board Chair Aaron Stone says that the mixing of fresh perspectives, ideas and leadership is more crucial than ever before.

“We are excited to welcome our newest members, each of whom brings deep experience and knowledge to our governance and stewardship of the Trust,” says Stone. “At this critical juncture in the future of our region’s only community-led and accountable trust – as we look towards transformation into a permanent, co-governance Trust between the First Nations and local government – the infusion of fresh perspectives, ideas and leadership is more crucial than ever before.”

These new additions also come during what’s called a crucial time, as heading into 2023, they are facing an uncertain future.

“We have a crucial role — particularly at this time — to show how widespread and impactful our Trust’s investments have been and will continue to be for generations to come,” said Silas White. ”As board members, our responsibilities extend well beyond our local communities as we work collectively on strategic regional and sustainable economic development.”