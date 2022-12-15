A Port Hardy man is over $580,000 dollars richer thanks to a casino win.

While staying at a Nanaimo Hotel, Paul Willie started playing a slots game on BCLC’s PlayNow.com, the only legal and regulated gambling website in the province.

He ended up winning a jackpot, earning him a total of $588,376.64.

- Advertisement -

It was quite the shock, and Paul thought it was a trick.

“I wasn’t quite sure what to think. I pressed the screen off and on again,” said Willie. “I thought it was a hoax!.”

He later said that he reached out to his family as soon as the win was confirmed, as he plans on using the money to buy a new vehicle.