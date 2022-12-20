With the severe weather conditions affecting roads and terminals across B.C., some ferry sailings have been canceled.

BC Ferries says that the following sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay today at 7:00 am, 9:00 am, 11:00 am, 11:30 am, 1:00 pm, and 2:00 pm have all been canceled.

They advise customers to reach out to the Vacations Team.

Also, due to the weather conditions, there were power outages around Cowichan Valley, with 106 customers affected, and 522 around Shawnigan Lake.