The new regulations for young workers doing jobs like logging and oil drilling will be starting on January 1st.

Announced in October of this year, the amendments include rules that outline certain jobs requiring a minimum age of 18— such as work as a logger, jobs in smelters, oil drilling, or where there is a risk of exposure to certain harmful materials.

A minimum age of 16 has been deemed appropriate for construction work, fish processing and some animal processing work.

The Ministry of Labour says after analyses of injury data, a number of jobs— construction, forestry, food processing, oil and gas and power, and asbestos removal— within several industries were identified as too hazardous for young workers.

Between 2012 and 2021, more than $26.4 million was paid out in job-related disability claims for workers who were aged 16 to 18 at the time of their injury, according to WorkSafeBC.

The age restrictions do not apply to industry training programs overseen by SkilledTradesBC. Current employees who reach the designated age by April 1st are excluded from the age requirements.