Owning and driving an electric vehicle on the North Island will be a little bit easier with new charging stations in Sayward.

The site opened on Dec. 20 and can be found at the Sayward Co-op on Sayward Road. The station includes two 50-kilowatt charging units, which can provide 50 kilometres of driving range to an average electric vehicle in about 10 minutes each, according to BC Hydro.

They add one of the chargers can also accommodate large trucks and trailers.

- Advertisement -

The station is a part of 125 fast chargers in the province and is funded in partnership with B.C. and Natural Resources Canada.

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk says the site provides convenience for travellers in the area.

“This new charge site in Sayward is a great addition to the network of public charging sites on northern Vancouver Island,” said Babchuk. “The site is convenient for drivers using the North Island Highway. The location is also wheelchair accessible and has lighting to enhance safety for all users.”

BC Hydro says transportation accounts for about 40 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in the province. Hydro’s electrification plan released in 2021 is encouraging the switch from fossil fuels to electricity, including a switch from gas-powered cars to EVs.

“As the primary fuel supplier for electric vehicles, we are building out charging infrastructure to ensure we can accommodate the volume and variety of electric vehicles that will be on B.C. roads in the coming years,” said BC Hydro president and CEO Chris O’Riley.

“BC Hydro will add 325 charging units to its network at 145 sites within the next five years.”

Chargers are now found at 81 sites across B.C.