Two-way traffic will be flowing at the Kennedy Hill construction site over New Year’s weekend, returning to single-lane alternating afterwards.

Starting Monday, work will continue with single-lane alternating traffic at all times until Thursday, Jan. 12 with delays as long as 30 minutes.

On Jan. 13 there will be single-lane alternating traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., opening to two-way traffic at the end of each work day.

The province says the 1.5-kilometre stretch of road between Port Alberni and Tofino and Ucluelet is planned to be finished in spring 2023 and will include the installation of final rock mesh attachments and safety railing, drainage work and the final stage of paving and marking.

A new rest area will also be accessible for all vehicle types.

The section of road has been flattened and straightened, with better visibility and wider travel lanes and shoulders. The province says it makes the area safer and more reliable for residents, tourists and truckers.

Travellers are asked to plan ahead and follow construction signs and directions from traffic control personnel while travelling in the area.

More information can be found on DriveBC.