Starting in the new year, the Cormorant Island Community Health Centre emergency department will re-open.

The department will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Jan. 1.

Originally, Island Health announced that the department would be closed from Dec. 15 to Jan. 3.

- Advertisement -

Thanks to additional staffing coverage, they are able to re-open earlier.

Island Health says to call 911 in case of a medical emergency, and to not go to the emergency department during closed hours, as that would delay access to care.

Both Island Health and BC Emergency Health Services have protocols in place to send patients to a different site.

If you are unsure if you’re experiencing a situation that would require visiting an emergency department, calling HealthLink BC at 811 is also recommended by Island Health.