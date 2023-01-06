The provincial government will be sending out its BC Affordability Credit to residents, giving up to $164 per adult and $41 per child.

B.C. government officials said 85 per cent of British Columbians will receive a full or partial credit, which could net a family with two children up to $410.

“The winter season often brings extra expenses for people and, with the rising costs we’re seeing around the world, it can add stress to already stretched household budgets,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Finance.

“We know it won’t cover all the bills, but hopefully this little extra from the BC Affordability Credit will help take a bit of the pressure off as we head into a new year.”

B.C. families will get some additional funding for the first three BC Family Benefit payments

Officials said this can amount to an additional $58.33 per child for the months of January, February and March

A family with two children could see a top-up of up to $350 from this benefit.

“We’re focused on helping the people and families who need it most right now, and we are in a strong position to continue this support,” Conroy said.