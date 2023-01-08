The Port Hardy Hospital (PHH) is extending the night-time closures of its emergency department until the morning of January 23rd.

The closures were initially announced by Island Health on December 22nd and was scheduled to reopen today. Meaning, the department will continue to be closed overnight from 5 pm to 7 am, with normal operations continuing from 7 am to 5 pm.

It’s the continuation of a staffing issue that has plagued the North Island community’s healthcare system for months.

Island Health says that the closures are helping them to consolidate staffing for emergency department services in both Port Hardy and Port McNeill in the wake of limited staffing available. The emergency department at Port McNeill will remain open 24/7.

In the event of an emergency during the closure, Island Health encourages people to call 911 or go to the Port McNeill Hospital. They advise you to not go to the Port Hardy Hospital while it’s closed, as that will delay your access to care.

If you are unsure about a medical situation, you can call HealthLink BC at 811.