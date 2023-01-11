Residents on North Vancouver Island are being invited to participate in a roundtable session to enhance community resiliency in the face of extreme cold.

Two round tables will be available for residents to participate in. The first is on Jan. 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the second on Jan. 26 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

They are being held by the Strathcona Regional District (SRD) in partnership with the Regional District of Mt. Waddington, Comox Valley Emergency Program and United Way BC.

- Advertisement -

The sessions will feature guest speakers from rural communities. Topics they will cover include support provided by emergency programs in extreme events, how grassroots organizations are supported and relationship and community goals.

The district says many seasonal lows have already been hit so far this winter, with some of them setting records, and many cold weather records have already been broken. They add rural communities often have fewer options to respond to temperature events.

“Rural communities tend to have fewer financial, human, and formal institutional resources with which to respond to these changes,” said the district in a press release.

“Access to important assets that support resilience and adaptation from which communities can draw from are available, such as strong informal economies, social networks, and connections to place, community, and culture.”

More information about the virtual meeting can be found on the SRD website.