Another BCer has claimed a lottery win.

After attending a hockey tournament in Nanaimo, Victoria resident Michael Kriberg checked his lotto tickets using the BCLC! Lotto App.

“The first thing that crossed my mind was ‘holy smokes!’” says Kriberg.

The $1-million Maxmillions prize from the November 29th Lotto Max draw will help his family, travel, and pay off his home.

“I’m excited and scared,” says Kriberg. “This win will make things more comfortable.”

He got the winning ticket at the Country Grocer at Royal Oak Shopping Centre in Victoria.

In 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $173 million from Lotto Max.