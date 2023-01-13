Listen Live
Vancouver Island kid gets a stick sent from Canucks’ captain Horvat

By Nicholas Arnold
Ice Hockey stock image (supplied by Pixabay)

The Vancouver Canucks and captain Bo Horvat delivered on a promise to a young Nanaimoer earlier this week.

Linden Staite and his family travelled to Edmonton for a Canucks game just before Christmas and where he was given a stick from Horvat during warmups.

However, on their return flight, the stick was lost in the chaos at the airport.

After a social media exchange, former Canuck Kirk McLean, their mascot Fin, and the Canucks PR team made their way to Nanaimo to present a newly signed stick to Staite.

 

Along with the stick, they gave him a signed jersey, and poster from the Canucks’ Captain – all of which made the day for the young Vancouver Islander.

