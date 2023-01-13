The Vancouver Canucks and captain Bo Horvat delivered on a promise to a young Nanaimoer earlier this week.

Linden Staite and his family travelled to Edmonton for a Canucks game just before Christmas and where he was given a stick from Horvat during warmups.

However, on their return flight, the stick was lost in the chaos at the airport.

After a social media exchange, former Canuck Kirk McLean, their mascot Fin, and the Canucks PR team made their way to Nanaimo to present a newly signed stick to Staite.

Linden lost his @BoHorvat stick on a flight home from Edmonton. When Bo heard his story, he made sure a new stick found its way to him. pic.twitter.com/9sLJaDTefm — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 11, 2023

Along with the stick, they gave him a signed jersey, and poster from the Canucks’ Captain – all of which made the day for the young Vancouver Islander.