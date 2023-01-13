The B.C. government is reporting a decrease in flu cases, but the risk of illness is still high with other viruses.

Provincial officials said influenza had an earlier-than-normal peak in late November and early December.

During its peak, there was a test positivity rate of 27 per cent, which is now down to five per cent.

- Advertisement -

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases have also been going down but still remain quite high with a 14 per cent test positivity rate.

Provincial officials said there were 661 new cases of COVID-19 from Jan. 1-7.

There have also been 24 confirmed cases of the new XBB 1.5 variant.

The province is urging you to stay home when you’re sick, wear masks and get vaccinated.