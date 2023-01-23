The B.C. government has launched a new tool to take action against racism and discrimination in our province’s schools.

As part of the new K-12 anti-racism action plan, teachers will have access to training opportunities so they can build a more inclusive and equitable learning environment.

“We know that Indigenous, Black and people of colour may face inequity within the education system,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care in a release.

“This action plan is a critical step forward for students, educators, staff and families as we all work to create school communities that feel welcoming and supportive for people of all backgrounds.”

The action plan also includes new incident-response guidelines so students and staff can better identify and address acts of racism.

It’s required that all school districts and independent schools have codes of conduct and policies to address racism and discrimination.

Students and families will also have more access to anti-racism resources.