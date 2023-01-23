Amid reports that food bank usage is expected to increase by 60 percent a month this year, NDP Leader Jaghmeet Singh visited a food bank in Campbell River with MP Rachel Blaney.

Singh is warning that the cost of living is making things difficult.

“I believe that working people’s paycheques should be enough to pay the rent or mortgage, put food on the table, and put something away for a rainy day,” said Singh.

“But for a lot of people, the cost of living is making that tougher. Working people who’ve never had to use a food bank are now having to turn to them for help. Food banks are seeing working people, seniors, and families come through the doors. “

The NDP requested an investigation into corporations driving up costs in the grocery sector in the fall, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre have yet to support an excess profit tax or anti-gouging laws.

“Families are working harder than ever, but it’s getting harder and harder to keep up,” said Rachel Blaney, the MP for North Island Powell River.

“While Canadians put items back at the grocery store to stay on budget, and make difficult decisions about what they can and can’t afford, billionaire CEOs and big profitable corporations are making record profits.”

Singh adds that affordability is one of his top concerns as he continues traveling around the province this week, saying that it’s time for a government that works for everyday families.