An Indigenous centre on Alert Bay is receiving over $210,000 in funding over the next three years.

The U’mista Cultural Centre is receiving $216,000 dollars, which comes as part of the Indigenous Resilience and Recovery Grant Initiative, where 23 non-profit organizations are each receiving a share of nearly $5 million in total funding.

NDP MLA for the North Island, Michele Babchuk says the grants will help in supporting reconciliation in the area.

“Indigenous-led non-profits have faced enormous challenges in delivering services,” says Babchuk. “These grants will fill the financial gaps to make sure that these organizations can deliver meaningful reconciliation, while supporting people that need them.”

The initiative is administered through a partnership with the Vancouver Foundation, United Way BC, and New Relationship Trust.