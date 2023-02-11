The future is now.

The first ever fully electric RCMP police vehicle is on Vancouver Island.

The Tesla Model Y is the first of its kind across the country and serves as a pilot program for the national enforcement authority.

West Shore RCMP Superintendent Todd Preston says our geography and mild winter weather make this an ideal test environment.

They are expecting at least two more electric vehicles to join their fleet this year. Those being a Ford Mustang Mach-E and a Ford F-150.

Preston says, “Adopting electric vehicles into our fleet demonstrates the RCMP’s stewardship and commitment to innovation in policing.”

The detachment requested the vehicle last year as part of a commitment to reduce the their carbon footprint and to comply with the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act. It should also lower the costs per vehicle for detachments.

“In 2020, the average general duty West Shore police vehicle cost approximately $11,100 in fuel and maintenance fees,” reads their press release. “Since then, costs have gone up due to soaring fuel prices and inflation. We predict the cost of charging and maintaining an electric vehicle will be significantly lower than the cost of maintaining a gas-powered vehicle.”