Why not lace up your skates this family day?

With financial support from the province of BC, The District of Port Hardy is hosting a free skate Monday.

There’s some other stuff going on at the rec centre. Along with skating, there will crafts, snacks, a games corner, and prize giveaways.

Pre-registration is not required and both admission and skate rentals are free.

It takes place in the Port Hardy Recreation Centre and the arena, from 2 until 3:30 pm.