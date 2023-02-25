A snowfall warning has been issued for East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Environment Canada says a system will work its way across the area earlier on Saturday, tapering off to a few showers or flurries heading into the evening. The affected area is from

They expect total snowfall amounts between 5 to 15 centimetres, with some local amounts up to 20 centimetres.

The Ministry of Transportation is asking drivers to avoid unnecessary travel altogether and those who must travel should prepare for delays and longer commutes.

They’re also drivers planning to drive over the Malahat or Alberni summits to be prepared. All personal vehicles on those routes are required to have winter tires (m+s or mountain snowflake symbol) and commercial vehicles must have chains.

“Avoiding travel on Saturday when the weather is forecast to be poor will help the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s maintenance contractors keep the roads clear,” says the ministry in a statement.

“Maintenance contractors will be out in full force and ready to manage any snow accumulations. With colder temperatures this weekend, contractors are proactively applying anti-ice brine, and will plow and sand to provide better traction.”

Environment Canada says you should look to monitor alerts and forecasts that they issue and you can report any severe weather in an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.