Limited staffing availability means the Cormorant Island Community Health Centre’s emergency department will be closed over the weekend.

Island Health says the closures will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from March 4 to March 7. It is expected to reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday.

They add anyone experiencing a medical emergency while the department is closed should call 911. Island Health adds going to the department while it is closed will delay your access to care.

Protocols are in place to get patients transported to the appropriate place.

If you are unsure if you are experiencing a medical situation, they say to call HealthLink BC at 811.

Island Health says they realize the situation is not ideal, and they are working to recruit more nurses as quickly as possible.