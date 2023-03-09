The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP is investigating activities and operations of the RCMP “E” Division Community-Industry Response Group.

The response group was created in 2017 and is supposed to respond to protests related to large-scale industrial projects in B.C. like logging and oil.

According to chairperson Michelaine Lahaie, the commission will look at relevant policies, procedures, guidelines and training.

The commission adds the review will see if these aspects clearly define the RCMP’s and group’s authorities, roles and requirements, are consistent with Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and reflect previous recommendations from the commission.

They say this will assess their adequacy, appropriateness, sufficiency and clarity in accordance with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Act.

The commission says they will focus on the division’s governance, command and control, operational planning and its activities and enforcement operations at least three sites:

The Cooper Creek Cedar Ltd. injunction on Salisbury Creek Forestry Road

The Coastal GasLink Ltd. injunction on Wet-suwet’en traditional territory

The Teal Cedar Products Ltd. injunction in the Fairy Creek watershed

Investigations will not look at individual complaints or make decisions about individual member conduct. They say if member conduct is a serious concern, it will be sent to the chairperson for consideration or further action.