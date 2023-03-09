With the switch to daylight saving coming over the weekend, the province is still waiting for a green light to make a permanent change.

In 2019, then-premier John Horgan proposed B.C. look into making daylight saving time permanent, and not having a switch in November.

The province held public surveys, and they say 93 per cent of a record 223,000 British Columbians responded saying they want to stay on year-round daylight-saving time.

However, the same move needs to happen with Washington, Oregon and California and a decision has not been made down south.

“British Columbians told us that it’s important to maintain alignment with our neighbours in Washington, Oregon, and California. The province is committed to ensuring B.C.’s economy and businesses aren’t negatively impacted by a permanent shift to daylight saving time,” said a spokesperson for the minister of attorney general.

“The U.S. Senate has recently reintroduced a bill to make daylight saving time permanent across the U.S. We continue to watch how things play out in the U.S. so we can make this change together to keep us in the same time zone as our neighbours.”

For 2023, the clocks will still spring ahead one hour on Sunday at 2 a.m.