It’s about time.

BC Ferries has released an official app for their services.

It had been mentioned in 2018 and BC Ferries had told CHEK News to expect it by the end of last year, but it’s only hit the marketplace now.

The app allows users to book and edit trips, check schedules, and current conditions. It also holds the bar codes for your trip for quicker access at the terminal.

- Advertisement -

They boast their express booking feature which allows you to quickly pick your route and jump to the next available sailing’s fare selection screen.

“A new feature introduced to save you time and make booking simpler,” reads their app’s webpage. “After you enter your trip details, select ‘Express book now’ to select the next available sailing and quickly jump to the fare selection screen. After selecting a fare type, complete payment using your saved payment information.”

Also boasted is their ‘travel preferences’ which allows you to set a route that you normally sail on and receive notifications about their current conditions. Push notifications will also be sent with sailing reminders.

There are some limitations on the early edition of the app. Bookings can only be made and will only display for sailings within the next 45 days. As of right now, you can only create an account with BC Ferries through their website, which can then be used to login to the app. Vacations can still only be booked on the site, while they can be viewed in app.

The BC Ferries app is available on the Apple and Google Play stores now.