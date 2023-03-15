Listen Live
Island & Coast

Over $260 million provided to support school districts across province

By Hussam Elghussein
(Ryley McCormack, MyEastKootenaynow.com Staff)

Provincial funding will help school districts on both Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast move forward with reducing their carbon footprints and improving classroom ventilation.

As part of Budget 2023, $261.1 million will be provided by the province for school maintenance projects, with $41 million to upgrade heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems at 101 schools.

Along with $13 million to purchase 67 new school buses, $23 million will be used to support energy and electrical upgrades at 86 schools through the Carbon Neutral Capital Program.

Across Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast, a total of $14 million will be distributed across multiple school districts as part of the funding.

For the Sunshine Coast School District, $1.5 million will go towards roofing upgrades at Cedar Grove Elementary, Chatelech Secondary, and Pender Harbour Elem-Secondary, with electrical upgrades at both Elphinstone Secondary and Roberts Creek Elementary.

Powell River’s school district will see $2 million used on HVAC and energy upgrades at James Thomson Elementary, along with energy upgrades at Kelly Creek Community School.

The Nanaimo-Ladysmith District will see $2 million go to both HVAC upgrades at Cedar Community Secondary and Brechin Elementary, along with interior construction upgrades at Ladysmith Secondary.

The Qualicum School District will be using $1.3 million on interior construction upgrades at Kwalikum Secondary, roofing upgrades at Winchelsea Elementary, electrical upgrades at Oceanside Elementary, and HVAC upgrades at Arrowview Elementary.

The Comox Valley will be getting $1.4 million for electrical upgrades at Highland Secondary, HVAC upgrades at Glacier View Elementary, Interior construction upgrades at Georges P Vanier Secondary, and HVAC upgrades at Denman Island Community school.

Campbell River receives $2.3 million, with HVAC upgrades at Quadra Elementary, Sayward Elementary/Junior Secondary, and Southgate Middle school, including roofing upgrades at Southgate Middle school, with energy upgrades at Cortes Island school, and Ripple Rock Elementary.

The Cowichan Valley will be given $1.4 million for HVAC upgrades at both Lake Cowichan Secondary, and HVAC upgrades at Bench Elementary.

For Vancouver Island North, they are getting $1.9 million for roofing upgrades at North Island Secondary, and HVAC upgrades at Alert Bay Elementary and Sea View Elementary/Junior Secondary.

