Spending for the next four years has been approved by the Strathcona Regional District, with over $42 million set aside for 2023.

The district says the board approved the plan with the needs of the area and the impacts of inflation in mind, and increased cost of living.

This year will have an operating budget of $42.5 million and they say this will help them achieve the following goals:

Improving high-speed internet access in rural and remote areas

Continuing to build relationships with First Nations communities

Exploring regional transportation, recreation and fire administration services

Increasing the level of fire protection services

Planning for park improvements and upgrades

Ongoing participation in the Strathcona Community Health Network

Supporting vulnerable populations and the impact of homelessness in the region

Emergency preparedness: enhancing tsunami warning capacity, continuing to implement wildfire risk reduction initiatives, and providing emergency training opportunities

Planning for long-term capital projects, such as the Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex

Continuing to pursue grant funding opportunities to help keep taxes as low as possible

- Advertisement -

District chair Mark Baker says, “significant work has gone into ensure the financial plan maintains current service levels.”

He adds it also focusses on updating local community plans within the Electoral areas and considers the impacts of inflation.

More information about the plan, visit the district’s website.