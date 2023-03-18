Police are warning owners of certain Ford pickup trucks that they could be a target for theft. Specifically, earlier models of Ford Super Duty (F-250/F-350) trucks.

This after arrests were made relating to two stolen Ford F-350 pickup trucks from the Nanaimo and Crofton areas earlier this month.

The vehicles were recovered on a trespassing call on private property in Maple Bay. Four people were arrested and given court dates in the incident.

- Advertisement -

North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP’s Corporal Trevor March says they’re seeing an increase in thefts of earlier models of Ford Super Duty trucks.

“Police are recommending owners of these pickups take appropriate precautions and security measures to dissuade thieves,” says March.

RCMP’s best practices for avoiding theft of vehicles include things like investing in a good anti-theft device, parking in open and visible areas, and parking your vehicle in your garage – if you have one.