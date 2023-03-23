The Cormorant Island Community Health Centre’s emergency department will be closed, due to limited care provider availability.

Island Health says that the department is scheduled to be closed from 8 am to 7 pm.

The closure will begin tomorrow the 23rd and continue until this Sunday the 26th.

- Advertisement -

Anyone who experiences a medical emergency during this closure should call 9-1-1, with residents advised not to go to the department while it is closed, as it would delay access to care.

Both Island Health and BC Emergency Health Services have protocols to help transfer patients to an alternate site for treatment.

Island Health says if residents are unsure if they are experiencing a situation that requires a hospital visit, they recommend the public to call HealthLink BC at 811.