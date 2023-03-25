Listen Live
BC Public School Workers getting 6.75% inflationary wage hike

By Hussam Elghussein
(Image supplied by Pixabay).

Public school workers throughout the province will be officially getting a 6.75% wage increase this summer.

The news in a release from Cupe BC who says this helps bring total general wage increases up to 10 percent for the first two years of the agreement, affecting most of the members. The wage increase will come into effect on July 1st, 2023.

The increase comes in response to the current inflation conditions in the marketplace, and applies to those part of the BC Public School Employers Association.

The Employers Association will be providing wage grids to school districts as soon as possible.

