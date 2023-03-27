Dr. Evan Adams has rejoined the First Nations Health Authority as a part-time Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Adams was the FNHA’s inaugural Chief Medical Officer from 2014 to 2020.

He’s a member of the Tla’amin First Nation in Powell River and studied medicine at the University of Calgary and did an Indigenous Family Practice residency at St Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Adams will co-lead the Office of Chief Medical Officer with Dr. Nel Wieman and Dr. Kelsey Louie, Acting Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Adams will work with them as the “face” of the FNHA’s public health function, including being a representative or keynote speaker at health conferences and community events and on social media.

He will be part of a team that will strengthen partnerships and healthcare plans in Indigenous communities, working with provincial and federal government health agencies, and other FNHA departments.

For the past three years, Dr. Adams was Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Public Health at Indigenous Services Canada and was BC’s Deputy Provincial Health Officer from 2012 to 2014.