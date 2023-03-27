The shooting that sent a 49 year-old man to the hospital has led to charges being laid.

Thirty-seven-year-old Craig Truckle of no fixed address has been arrested, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

At around 11 p.m. on March 22, Truckle was arrested in downtown Nanaimo by officers, and taken into custody.

Truckle was charged with one count of point firearm without lawful excuse under the Criminal Code was sworn against Truckle the next day.

Truckle’s next court appearance is tomorrow at Nanaimo Provincial Court.

RCMP will not be releasing any more information on the case, as a publication ban has been put in place.

Clint Smith, the victim of the shooting, praised the medical staff on social media calling them “nothing short of miracle workers.”

Smith says he suffered serious gunshot wounds from the March 12 incident when he was trying to recover stolen goods, and underwent three surgeries at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

However, he adds the projectiles are still inside him because their location is too dangerous for removal.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to help Smith and his family while he recovers has raised more than $26,000.