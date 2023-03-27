BC Hydro is officially expanding its electric charging site in Port McNeill, by bringing in a new 100-kilowatt charging unit.

Originally the Port McNeill site, located at the Pioneer Mall, had a 50-kilowatt charging unit, with the new unit able to add 100 kilometers of driving to an average electric vehicle in about 10 minutes.

According to BC Hydro, the location also has a curbless design and lower displays on the new charger for better accessibility.

Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, says sites like the one in Port McNeill are crucial for switching from gas-powered to more electric-powered vehicles.

“This expanded electric vehicle charge site in Port McNeill continues our work with BC Hydro and other partners to make cleaner options more accessible and affordable for all British Columbians,” says Osborne.

The expansion comes as part of BC Hydro’s electrification plan, which encourages residents to switch to electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions.

The organization plans on having 325 charging units at 145 sites by the end of 2025.