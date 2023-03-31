If you are in need of an x-ray or other non-urgent services in Port Alice, a shuttle to Port Hardy may come in handy.

Island Health says they are starting a return shuttle that will run between the two towns and their respective hospitals. Service is expected to start in mid-April and information to book your trip can be found on the Island Health website.

They say this will lead to increased access to services like non-urgent x-rays, which were only available two days per week in Port Alice. Port Hardy Hospital’s x-ray machine is also built in and Island Health says this means it is more clinically effective.

In addition, Port Alice’s will not be able to use beyond after March as it was only a temporary solution.