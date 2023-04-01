Funding announced from the province and being distributed to local emergency supports for evacuees is being welcomed by Island MLAs.

The province says more than $2.2 million from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund will support 57 First Nations and communities expand their capacity to provide emergency support services.

That will come from volunteer recruitment, retention and training, including in-house training, and the purchase of ESS equipment, according to the province.

The Comox Valley Regional District will get $25,000 for a project called “Hosting in Humility: Hosting Ourselves.”

Multiple projects in Campbell River and the North Island will be getting funding. They include:

$294,630 to the Strathcona Regional District’s a dapting the ESS structure to expand host community capacity project

$30,000 for the Mount Waddington Regional District’s Critical Incident Stress Management project

$30,000 to the We Wai Kai’s ESS Trailer project

$16,000 for Port Alice’s ESS Food Supply project

Towards the South Island, the Cowichan Valley Regional District will get $96,150 for its Rapid Deployment project.

Cowichan Tribes will get $30,000 for ESS modernization, according to the province.

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk says the funding is important to ensure help is there when it is needed.

“No one wants to be in a situation where they are facing evacuation alerts and orders, but when it does happen, it is important that there are systems in place to support people when they need help,” said Babchuk.

“This investment will help build the resources needed to prepare for and support evacuees when climate disasters hit.”