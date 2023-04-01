The Port McNeill Public Health Team will officially relocate to a new centre, starting on Monday.

The A’ekakila’as/Port McNeill Primary Care Centre, located on McNeill Road, will receive a team composed of family physicians, social workers, and midwives.

Along with providing health supports for prenatal, postpartum and newborn care, the team will also help residents with breastfeeding support, immunization clinics, contraceptive support, and STI testing.

- Advertisement -

Island Health says the team also offers immunizations for babies all-day on Wednesday through an appointment, with drop-in immunization clinics for youth on Thursdays from 3-4 pm.

You can make an appointment by calling 250-956-6828.