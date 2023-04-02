North Island and Comox Valley MLAs say that new funding for Vancouver Island Regional Libraries will modernize their systems.

The new funding from the province invested $45 million in 71 different libraries, as a way to help modernize and expand its services for local communities.

Vancouver Island Regional Library branches in Campbell River, Bowser, Comox Valley, Hornby Island, Port Alberni, Tofino, Ucluelet, Union Bay, Gold River, Port Alice, Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Sayward, Sointula, Tahsis, and Woss will receive part of $2 million. Alert Bay Public Library will receive just over $72,000.

- Advertisement -

Modernized technology, enhanced programs and services, and better access to information are some of the key goals of the funding.

MLA for the North Island Michele Babchuk says modern libraries are more than just rows and stacks of books.

“They are now places where people gather, learn, access technology, and serve as hubs for communities,” Babchuk says. “Libraries open doors to knowledge and resources that help people thrive, and by investing in our libraries, we’re investing in the future of our communities.”

MLA for Courtenay-Comox, Ronna-Rae Leonard says that people rely on libraries as key services in the community.

She says, “This funding will make sure our libraries are well-supported and they can expand their programs and services.”