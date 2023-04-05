In response to the ongoing Toxic Drug Crisis, residents and organizations throughout the Island Health region will receive up to $1.2 million through 29 grants.

The grants come as part of the new resilience and safety grant program from Island Health, with the goal of launching new initiatives to help support communities affected by the crisis.

Key areas from these grants include youth resilience, businesses leading the way to a healthy workforce, and new ways to reach people who use illicit drugs alone.

Keva Glynn, Executive Lead of Mental Health and Substance Use Strategy says finding new ways to reduce the risk of drug poisoning is crucial.

“The resilience and safety grants provide the opportunity for new partnerships and initiatives focused on activities that promote prevention and reduce harms for those most at risk, and building resilience within the youth in our communities,” says Glynn.

Island Health adds that eleven grants have been awarded to several Indigenous families and communities, including Coast Salish, Nuu-chah-nulth, and Kwakwaka’wakw.

The other eighteen grants have been awarded to other organizations and projects across Vancouver Island, including the North Island, Comox Valley, Cowichan Valley, Kyuquot, Ucluelet, and Nanaimo-Ladysmith.

All approved projects and initiatives will be running from April 1st to March 31st, 2024, but the timeframe for some projects may be shorter.