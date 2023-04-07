Two weather advisories for Vancouver Island and the South Coast are predicting stormy weather for the next two days of the long weekend.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, a wind warning is in effect for the Sunshine Coast and on the Island between Nanoose Bay and Campbell River for Friday night into Saturday afternoon.

They say southeast winds are expected to reach speeds between 70 and 90 km/h, picking up overnight and easing Saturday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Loose objects could be tossed into the air and cause injury, they add power outages are also possible.

Heavy rain is also being predicted for Vancouver Island, the South Coast and Lower Mainland. The weather agency has issued a special weather statement predicting anywhere between 30 and 150 millimetres of rainfall.

They add rising freezing levels could cause rivers to rise and local flooding is possible.

Most of the rain is expected for West and North Vancouver and the Howe Sound region over higher terrain.

The rain is supposed to continue into Saturday night as another system arrives on Sunday.

Environment Canada asks you to monitor weather alerts as the systems roll through.