A presentation of a new financial plan for Port Hardy is on the docket for this week’s committee of the whole meeting.

The meeting will focus entirely on presenting the 2023-2027 plan. The presentation will showcase the different sources of revenue for the district, should the proposed plan be adopted.

Through property taxes, sales of services, and other forms of revenue, the District could see up to over $11 million this year, while running a just over $300,000 surplus, according to the presentation.

The largest source of income for the city isn’t property taxes, but rather the sale of services like water, sewer, and trash fees.

The city also has $2.2 million added to their budget through transfers of funds from higher levels of government.

The presentation will also dive into the distribution of property taxes and the total amount from services such as transportation, environmental and public health, water, and sewer services.

The meeting is scheduled for this Tuesday, at 6:15 pm in Municipal Hall.