It’s almost official. BC’s second largest political party will be changing its name later this week.

The BC Liberals are set to become BC United at a launch party in Surrey on Wednesday.

Party leader Kevin Falcon promised the change in his leadership campaign, in part to distance themselves from any implied association with the federal Liberal party.

The new name went to a vote in November and passed with 80 per cent of the vote from 8,000 members.

Also on Wednesday, they’ll be unveiling their new logo and brand identity as they prepare for the next provincial election, set for October 2024.