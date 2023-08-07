Be careful who you sell things to online.

A warning from police after reports of eTransfer scams in sales from online marketplaces. This after five reports to Westshore RCMP in the last few weeks from transactions on Used.ca

In these scams, a scammer masquerading as a buyer messages a seller that they are interested in purchasing the item for sale.

The scammer offers an etransfer to buy or hold the item, but when accepting the payment, a seller must input their bank account information in order to receive the money.

Police say in the background what’s actually taking place is the scam artist is rerouting money from the sellers account into their own, essentially draining the sellers bank account.

They’ve released these tips as a way to tell if you could be involved in this type of scam: