A local organization in Port Hardy is asking the council for permission to use land for an upcoming festival.

The Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce is asking for permission to hold the Business Festival of Lights on property east of the Visitor Centre.

The festival runs from December 3 to 16 and would feature Christmas decorations and lights donated by local businesses, along with the lighting of a tree at Carrot Park.

The chamber is asking for permission to use Christmas decorations, install Christmas lights with C7/ C9 LED bulbs, use a video surveillance system to mitigate theft and damage, and decorate the tree at Carrot Park.

The request will be presented to council this evening at its 7:00 p.m. meeting.