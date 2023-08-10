Listen Live
WestJet flight out of Comox cancelled after hitting parked military plane while taxiing

By Justin Waddell
(Supplied by Comox Valley Airport)

A WestJet flight bound for Edmonton from Comox is grounded after it clipped hit a parked military plane on the ground Wednesday afternoon.

WestJet flight WS346 was scheduled to leave the Comox Valley Airport just after noon and land in Edmonton just after 4 p.m.

However, officials say the aircraft made minor contact with a parked 19 Wing aircraft on the ramp while taxiing for departure.

They add there were no injuries and passengers were returned to the terminal to reschedule their flights.

