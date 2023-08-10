Vancouver Island’s housing market was bustling last month, despite rising interest rates.

That from the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board (VIREB), who say that home sales were up 41 per cent from July of last year.

VIREB chair Kelly O’Dwyer says they’re busier than is typical, which shows how the desire to buy tends to take precedence – even after the jump in interest rates.

- Advertisement -

“After a rate increase is posted, clients tend to pull back and sit for a bit, but then the desire to buy takes precedence,” says O’Dwyer. “Consumers tend to be resilient and are determined to find a way to make

things work.”

O’Dwyer says that while multiple offers are still happening, they tend to be only on well-priced properties.

“Some sellers of higher-end properties are sitting on a preconceived price they’re expecting to get based on last year’s numbers,” adds O’Dwyer. “They’re not recognizing that market conditions have changed, at least for now.”

The price of a single-family home north of the Malahat benchmarked at $770,000, which is down five percent from last July.

Here’s how prices compared across specific regions:

Campbell River: $669,000, which is down five per cent year-over-year.

Comox Valley: $815,700, down six per cent.

Cowichan Valley: $781,100, down seven per cent.

Nanaimo: $799,200, down five per cent.

North Island $439,700, down nine per cent.

Apartment prices north of the Malahat were benchmarked at $399,600, which is a three per cent decrease from July 2022; and townhouse prices were down three per cent to $561,500.