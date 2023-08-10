There are only a few days left to vote on a name for Port Hardy’s new dog park, and it’s down to the final three choices.

The choices are:

The Barking Lot ‘Wat’si Park, which is Kwakwala for ‘dog’ The Bark Park

Trailing in fourth was Barky McBarkface. Stanley Bark and Hardy Hounds Bark Park were other popular choices.

The new off-leash dog park on Trustee Road by the North Island Mall has been in the works for several years, and is eagerly anticipated by local dog lovers. Nearly 300 people participated in a survey to choose a name, and out of all their suggestions people can now choose one of the final three.

Follow this link to cast your vote.

The survey closes on August 14.