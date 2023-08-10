If you were a LifeLabs client on or before Dec. 17, 2019, you might be eligible for a cash benefit from a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit stems from a data breach that saw 8.6 million persons’ personal data stolen by hackers, according to audit, tax and advisory services organization KPMG. They add LifeLabs paid a ransom, and the data was returned by the hackers.

In an email to LifeLabs clients, the organization says a settlement has been negotiated and will need approval from by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

Should this go through, they say LifeLabs will pay a guaranteed $4.9 million and up to a further $4.9 million depending on the number of claims made.

KPMG says this means clients could get anywhere between $50 and $150 if they file a valid claim and it will also depend on legal fees and disbursements approved by the court.

LifeLabs says you have the right to either participate in the action or not. The deadline to opt out is Sept. 9 and you can do so here.

If the court approves the settlement, a further notice will be provided on how to make a claim. The court is set to make a decision on Oct. 25.