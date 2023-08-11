One man died early yesterday morning in a single-vehicle incident on Holberg Road, south of Port Hardy.

Just after 4:30 am on Friday police were notified of a serious collision on Holberg Road, a few kilometres off Highway 19 south of Port Hardy. Police say evidence gathered at the scene indicates the driver, a 21-year-old man, was trapped inside a black Mitsubishi Outlander.

He was extracted and transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. However, the passenger, a 24-year-old man, died at the scene.

Corporal Alex Bérubé, RCMP spokesperson for BC, says alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.