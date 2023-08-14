You could expect an odour in your water in the next few weeks, due to the water system of Woss getting its annual shock.

The Regional District of Mount Waddington will be conducting the chlorine treatment this September, which would see the flushing of a water system with a chlorine solution, before flushing again after the system gets shocked.

While there will be no safety issues, and you are safe to drink water, the district says you may notice a smell with the water.

You are encouraged to run your tap for five to ten minutes to clear the smell.

The shocking is set for September 2nd.